Apple dominates India's PC and tablet market in Q1 2025

By Mudit Dube 02:05 pm Jun 25, 202502:05 pm

Apple has become the second-largest tablet brand in India. It recorded a 27% year-on-year increase in its market share, which now stands at 16%. The surge in demand for iPads across enterprise and consumer segments has propelled Apple to this position. The company also posted a 73% growth in PC shipments during Q1 of 2025. This growth pushed its market share to 7.1%, allowing Apple to break into the top five PC brands in India for the first time.