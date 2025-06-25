Apple dominates India's PC and tablet market in Q1 2025
What's the story
Apple has become the second-largest tablet brand in India. It recorded a 27% year-on-year increase in its market share, which now stands at 16%. The surge in demand for iPads across enterprise and consumer segments has propelled Apple to this position. The company also posted a 73% growth in PC shipments during Q1 of 2025. This growth pushed its market share to 7.1%, allowing Apple to break into the top five PC brands in India for the first time.
Market stability
Samsung continues to be the top tablet brand in India
Despite Apple's rise, Samsung continues to be the leading tablet brand in India with a market share of 29.9%. Lenovo and Xiaomi also witnessed growth in their tablet shipments by 16.1% and 12.6%, respectively. Acer, on the other hand, witnessed a sharp decline of 67.2% in its tablet shipments during this period.
Market analysis
Indian tablet market witnessed mixed results this quarter
The Indian tablet market witnessed mixed results, according to Canalys. The consumer segment grew by 21% annually, driven by strong back-to-school campaigns on online platforms and a renewed vendor focus on offline presence. However, the commercial tablet market declined by 54%, mainly due to delays in government and education tenders that have slowed down institutional demand this quarter.
Market forecast
Overall tablet shipments expected to decline by 8% in 2025
Looking ahead, overall tablet shipments are expected to decline by 8% in 2025 due to procurement delays in education and marginal drops in enterprise demand. Ashweej Aithal, Senior Analyst at Canalys, noted that the education sector could emerge as a major growth driver later in the year. This forecast highlights potential challenges and opportunities for players like Apple and Samsung in India's evolving tablet landscape.