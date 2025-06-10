Apple supercharges Shortcuts with on-device AI: How it'll benefit users
What's the story
Apple has unveiled a new AI-powered Shortcuts app at WWDC 2025.
The tech giant says the updated app can now tap into Apple Intelligence directly. This means developers will be able to access Apple's on-device large language model (LLM).
The new features are available for testing starting today, according to Apple's announcement.
Enhanced functionality
Access AI models on-device or with private compute
The updated Shortcuts app will let users access AI models either on-device or with Private Compute.
This will help generate responses that can be used in the rest of their shortcut.
For example, a student could use this feature to compare an audio transcription of a class lecture to their notes and add key points they missed.
The app also lets users tap into ChatGPT for further responses that can be used in their shortcut's input.
Innovative addition
What are intelligent actions?
The updated Shortcuts app also comes with a new feature called intelligent actions, powered by Apple Intelligence.
These are dedicated actions for tasks like summarizing text with AI or creating images with Image Playground.
This addition is aimed at making the app more user-friendly, especially for those who have been hesitant to use it due to its complex nature.
Interim fix
A potential interim fix for Siri
The launch of the AI-powered Shortcuts app also comes as a potential interim fix for Apple's delayed upgrade of Siri with AI capabilities.
The new app could make using the iPhone feel more efficient, especially if users are willing to put in the effort around shortcut creation.
This move is part of Apple's continued commitment to integrating artificial intelligence into its products and services.