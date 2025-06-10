Apple introduces 'Adaptive Power' to boost your iPhone's battery life
What's the story
Apple has introduced a new feature called Adaptive Power with the launch of iOS 26.
The innovative addition, which works alongside the existing Low Power Mode, is aimed at optimizing battery life on iPhones.
Available in the battery settings of compatible devices, Adaptive Power makes subtle performance tweaks like reducing display brightness or slowing down certain processes to conserve energy.
Automatic activation
It can automatically activate low-power mode
The Adaptive Power feature can also activate Low Power Mode automatically when your iPhone's battery level drops to 20%.
This automatic activation is dependent on what you're doing on your device at that time.
The feature is designed to work in the background, optimizing power usage without requiring constant user intervention.
Device compatibility
How to use Adaptive Power on your iPhone
The Adaptive Power feature is particularly beneficial for the iPhone 17 Air.
It is an opt-in feature that can be enabled at all times, giving your iPhone the ability to continuously manage power usage and optimize it for battery life.
This way, users can enjoy longer usage times without having to manually adjust their device settings frequently.
What's more?
iOS 26 also brings smart charging insights
The iOS 26 update also has a feature that shows how long your iPhone will take to fully charge, whether plugged in or on a wireless charger.
While there's no widget yet, it will be found in the Battery section of Settings.
The feature is available now for developers and will roll out to all users later this year.