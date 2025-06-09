iPhone 17 Air may debut Apple's AI-powered battery management
What's the story
Apple's highly anticipated artificial intelligence (AI)-based battery management system is likely to make its debut with the launch of iPhone 17 Air.
The feature, which was first reported last month, will be part of iOS 26 and is expected to be unveiled at Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) later today.
The new system will adapt the current battery management process based on a user's regular usage patterns.
Feature details
How Apple's AI will manage your battery
The Apple Intelligence feature will modify the existing battery management system to suit a user's daily routine.
For instance, if a user's calendar indicates an early meeting, the iPhone's optimized charging will finish earlier than usual.
This way, users can ensure their devices are fully charged before important events or appointments.
Design specs
iPhone 17 Air expected to sport a larger display
The rumored iPhone 17 Air will be thinner than its predecessors, measuring just 5.5mm thick.
It is also expected to sport a large display, either 6.6-inch or 6.7-inch in size.
Despite its ultra-thin profile, the device could offer better battery life than expected by possibly integrating advanced silicon-anode battery technology for more efficient charging.
Event highlights
What else to expect from WWDC?
At WWDC 2025, Apple is expected to focus on a major design overhaul for its entire ecosystem.
The successor to iOS 18 will most likely be called iOS 26, along with other platforms like macOS 26, iPadOS 26, tvOS 26, and watchOS 26.
Although AI won't take center stage this year, some meaningful Apple Intelligence features are expected to be introduced in watchOS and AirPods.