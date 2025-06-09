What's the story

Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025 is set to be a software-centric event, with no new hardware expected to be unveiled.

The conference, which starts tonight at 10:30pm IST, will mainly focus on updates to Apple's operating systems: iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS 26, visionOS 26, watchOS 26 and tvOS 26.

A revamped design across platforms and enhancements in Apple's artificial intelligence (AI) tools are likely to take center stage.