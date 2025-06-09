Will Apple surprise fans with new hardware at today's WWDC?
What's the story
Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025 is set to be a software-centric event, with no new hardware expected to be unveiled.
The conference, which starts tonight at 10:30pm IST, will mainly focus on updates to Apple's operating systems: iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS 26, visionOS 26, watchOS 26 and tvOS 26.
A revamped design across platforms and enhancements in Apple's artificial intelligence (AI) tools are likely to take center stage.
Product timeline
Apple's not launching any new product
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has reported that Apple doesn't have any new product ready for release at the moment.
The upcoming iPhone 17 series, new Apple Watch models, refreshed Macs and even a new AirTag are still months away from their official launch.
These devices are likely to be unveiled at Apple's traditional September event.
Event focus
Focus on stability and polish
Unlike last year when Apple unveiled the Vision Pro headset at WWDC, this year's event will focus more on stability and polish.
The company has faced criticism over delays in rolling out its Apple Intelligence features.
As such, it is unlikely to reveal something completely new like a smart home hub that has been rumored for some time now.
Update details
Visual overhaul for iOS and macOS
Apple is also expected to change how it names its software updates by jumping directly from iOS 18 to iOS 26.
One of the biggest updates at WWDC 2025 could be a visual overhaul for iOS 26 and macOS 26.
Inspired by the Vision Pro's interface, users may see rounded icons, translucent effects, and smoother navigation bars for a more unified look.
AI toolset
AI toolset to have fewer updates
Apple Intelligence, the company's AI-powered toolset introduced at last year's WWDC, is expected to make a comeback. However, it will have fewer updates than many had hoped for.
After complaints about slow feature rollouts and limited availability, Apple is said to be focusing on improving existing AI features rather than adding too many new ones.