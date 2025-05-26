Apple's HomePod with a display may launch by year-end
What's the story
Apple is said to be working on a new product for smart home management, one that could be unveiled by the end of this year, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
The device, rumored to be a smart home hub, will have a square-shaped display, Apple Intelligence support, and rely on Siri and App Intents, part of Apple's AI initiatives.
It will act as a command center for Siri and HomeKit capabilities.
Design
It will feature a camera on the top
The next smart home hub from Apple is expected to pack a lot of features. These include a 7-inch display with bezels and a camera sitting on top.
The device will also feature an in-built rechargeable battery, and run on a new OS called 'homeOS.'
It will emphasize heavily on video apps like FaceTime, and support many Apple apps.
AI integration
Siri and App Intents delayed the launch of HomePod
The launch of Apple's smart home hub has been delayed by a long shot due to difficulties with the company's AI efforts.
The device was heavily reliant on Siri and App Intents, which were expected to be integrated in a future iOS update.
However, technical issues have delayed their integration, forcing Apple to announce that new Siri features with Apple Intelligence will roll out "in the coming year."
Testing phase
Apple has started internal testing program
Earlier this year, Apple started an internal testing program for the new product. A select set of employees were given the opportunity to take home and test out the device.
This move shows that despite earlier reports of a potential 2026 launch, Apple is making significant progress toward releasing its smart home hub by the end of this year.
Advanced device
Advanced smart home display is also in the works
Along with the smart home hub, Apple is also working on a more advanced smart home display.
The device will come with a robotic arm and an "unique AI personality." But, it too has been delayed.
Gurman predicts the product will launch "a year or two later," describing it as a "major priority at Apple."