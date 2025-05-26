What's the story

Apple is said to be working on a new product for smart home management, one that could be unveiled by the end of this year, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

The device, rumored to be a smart home hub, will have a square-shaped display, Apple Intelligence support, and rely on Siri and App Intents, part of Apple's AI initiatives.

It will act as a command center for Siri and HomeKit capabilities.