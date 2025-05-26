How to create strong passwords you'll actually remember
Creating secure and memorable passwords is a necessity in today's digital age.
As we open more and more online accounts, it becomes important to guard our personal information from unauthorized access.
A strong password should be complex enough to deter hackers yet simple enough for you to remember.
Here are some practical strategies that could help you find that balance without going overboard or using external tools.
Passphrases
Use passphrases instead of words
Passphrases are longer than regular passwords and are made up of a string of words/phrases.
They are easy for you to remember but difficult for others to crack.
By mixing up unrelated words, you make the whole thing complex yet memorable.
For example, if you combine four random words like sunflower, guitar, ocean, and mountain, you get a strong passphrase. It's difficult for attackers to crack.
Numbers & symbols
Incorporate numbers and symbols
Adding numbers and symbols into your password makes it significantly stronger.
By replacing some letters with numbers or symbols, such as changing an 'a' to '@' or an 'i' to '1', you can make it more secure without making it too difficult to remember.
This way, you add an extra layer of complexity while keeping the core structure familiar.
Patterns & sequences
Avoid common patterns and sequences
Avoid common patterns like "123456" or sequences like "abcdef."
These are among the first combinations hackers try when attempting unauthorized access.
Instead, go for unique arrangements that don't follow predictable patterns.
Randomly mixing up letter cases within your password can also add another level of difficulty for potential intruders.
Update regularly
Regularly update your passwords
Regular updates are crucial in keeping your passwords secure over time.
Changing your passwords every few months minimizes the risk of data breaches where your old credentials could be compromised.
Set reminders, if needed, so that updating becomes a part of your routine, rather than an afterthought.