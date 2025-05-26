May 26, 202511:45 am

What's the story

Google's rollout of "AI Mode" in Search has sparked concerns at Reddit, with fears that the feature could significantly reduce traffic to the platform and ultimately reduce revenue.

The AI-driven feature delivers summarized answers directly in search results, often pulling insights from Reddit threads.

This means, Reddit's information can be accessed directly through Google's search results without visiting the site.

The feature threatens one of Reddit's primary sources of discovery and audience engagement.