Deedy Das, an investor at Menlo Ventures, slammed Sarvam-M's performance, calling it "embarrassing" and questioning its relevance.

He argued that there isn't a significant audience for this incremental work.

Das compared it to an open-source model created by two Korean college students, which got some 200,000 downloads.

He also pointed out that more cost-effective and higher-performing models already exist.

Despite the criticism, Sarvam AI stands by its commitment to develop a foundational model and has many more releases planned.