Sarvam-M has established new benchmarks across different Indian languages, math, and programming tasks.

The AI model exhibits a 20% average improvement over the base model on Indian language benchmarks, a 21.6% enhancement on math-related tasks, and a 17.6% improvement in coding benchmarks.

At the intersection of Indian languages and mathematics, it shows an impressive +86% improvement in romanized Indian language GSM-8K benchmarks.

The current version follows launch of new speech model, Bulbul, which features authentic accents that truly sound Indian.