WWDC 2025: Apple to revamp iOS, macOS with 'Solarium' UI
What's the story
Apple is gearing up for its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC 2025), which is set to take place from June 9-13.
The tech giant is anticipated to introduce a major overhaul of its user interface across all software platforms, including iOS, iPadOS, and macOS.
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has reported that this new interface, codenamed "Solarium," seeks to establish a unified visual experience across all Apple operating systems.
Design influence
New UI to draw inspiration from visionOS
The "Solarium" interface is said to be inspired by Apple's visionOS, the software powering its Vision Pro headset.
Gurman says this new UI will offer sleeker visuals, better consistency, and a more immersive experience for users across Apple's ecosystem.
The design is tipped to include frosted glass effects, rounder squircle icons, and floating UI elements giving a more layered look.
Expanded reach
'Solarium' to extend beyond mobile and desktop platforms
The "Solarium" redesign isn't just for mobile and desktop. It is expected to bring the visual changes to tvOS and watchOS too, making them look and feel more like iOS 19 and macOS 16. The visionOS is also likely to get some refinements.
Event highlights
Other major updates at WWDC 2025
Apart from the interface overhaul, other major themes at WWDC 2025 are likely to be the introduction of new Apple Intelligence features and major improvements to iPadOS 19.
The latter will reportedly emphasize multitasking and productivity.
Apple will kick off WWDC 2025 with a keynote on June 9, which will be streamed live on Apple's website, Apple TV app, as well as its YouTube channel.