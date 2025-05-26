What's the story

Apple is gearing up for its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC 2025), which is set to take place from June 9-13.

The tech giant is anticipated to introduce a major overhaul of its user interface across all software platforms, including iOS, iPadOS, and macOS.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has reported that this new interface, codenamed "Solarium," seeks to establish a unified visual experience across all Apple operating systems.