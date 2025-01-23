What's the story

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has served notices to ride-hailing giants Ola and Uber after complaints of fare discrepancies on Android and iOS devices.

The move was announced by Consumer Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi. He said the Department of Consumer Affairs has sought responses from both companies on the matter.

The controversy erupted after several commuters reported inconsistent cab fares on different mobile platforms for the same rides.