Ola, Uber issued notice over fare differences on iOS, Android
What's the story
The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has served notices to ride-hailing giants Ola and Uber after complaints of fare discrepancies on Android and iOS devices.
The move was announced by Consumer Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi. He said the Department of Consumer Affairs has sought responses from both companies on the matter.
The controversy erupted after several commuters reported inconsistent cab fares on different mobile platforms for the same rides.
Fare discrepancy
Investigation reveals higher fares on iOS devices
An investigation by The Times of India in December had revealed that fares were higher on iOS devices as compared to Android for the same ride.
The finding corroborated commuter complaints and prompted further scrutiny by authorities.
Industry experts have indicated that these price differences could be a result of ride-hailing apps accessing hardware data with user consent during app installation, leading to varied pricing strategies.
Government response
Minister warns of 'zero tolerance' for consumer exploitation
Reacting to the fare discrepancy issue, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi warned companies of "zero tolerance for consumer exploitation," asking the CCPA to conduct a thorough investigation.
He called differential pricing a "blatant disregard" for consumers' rights if proved true.
The minister also ordered checks into other sectors like food delivery and online ticketing apps, to detect any similar irregularities.
This move shows a wider government effort to protect consumer rights on various digital platforms.
Twitter Post
Notices have been issued to major cab aggregators
As a follow-up to the earlier observation of apparent #DifferentialPricing based on the different models— Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) January 23, 2025
of mobiles (#iPhones/ #Android) beingused, Department of Consumer Affairs through the CCPA, has issued notices to major cab aggregators #Ola and #Uber, seeking their…
Public outcry
Social media user highlights fare disparity
The problem came to light after a social media user shared a screenshot highlighting different rates for the same Uber ride on iPhone and an Android device.
The user, Sudhir, vented his anger saying he often had to request his daughter to book rides as fares were always higher on his iPhone than her Android phone.
This public outcry has now put ride-hailing companies under pressure to fix the alleged price difference.