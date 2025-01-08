Zomato's hidden feature helps you eat healthy. Here's how
What's the story
In a world where everyone is becoming more health conscious, knowing how to find food that fits your lifestyle is key.
Zomato, a popular food delivery and restaurant discovery app, provides features that let users tailor their search to their calorie count.
Here's a step-by-step guide on how to use these features on Android devices, so you can make smarter dining choices.
Filters
Utilize advanced search filters
After opening the Zomato app and logging in, simply click on the search bar and then tap on the "Filters" button.
This will open a list of available filters, including dietary preferences such as "Low Calorie" or "Healthy."
By choosing these filters, Zomato will limit your search results to restaurants and dishes that align with your specific calorie needs.
Dish search
Explore specific dishes and menus
To search for a specific dish, simply type its name into the search bar. When you see it, click on the restaurant name to view its menu.
Most restaurants on Zomato provide comprehensive menus with calorie counts listed for each dish.
This feature helps you make healthier choices by providing accurate calorie information.
NLP search
Leverage natural language processing for enhanced searches
Zomato uses advanced natural language processing to let you search things like "low-calorie restaurants near me."
This fancy search feature makes it easy to find healthy places to eat nearby (or anywhere you want).
It works by understanding what you're asking for in plain English, so you can easily find meals that won't ruin your diet.