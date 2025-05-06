What's the story

Apple is staring at a proposed class action lawsuit, filed by app developer Pure Sweat Basketball, in a federal court in Oakland, California.

The lawsuit accuses the tech giant of defying a US judge's order concerning its App Store operations.

This alleged defiance has reportedly forced developers to pay inflated commissions for over a year.

Pure Sweat's lawsuit represents up to 100,000 developers who claim they have been adversely affected by Apple's actions.