What's the story

Elon Musk's social media platform X is expanding the availability of its dedicated vertical video feed to international users. The move comes just a few days after the feature was introduced in the US market.

TechCrunch confirmed with an X representative that the global expansion of this innovative feature is currently "underway."

The new addition can be accessed via a dedicated tab within the X app, placed next to the Grok button for easy access.