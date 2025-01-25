X's dedicated video feed is rolling out to users globally
What's the story
Elon Musk's social media platform X is expanding the availability of its dedicated vertical video feed to international users. The move comes just a few days after the feature was introduced in the US market.
TechCrunch confirmed with an X representative that the global expansion of this innovative feature is currently "underway."
The new addition can be accessed via a dedicated tab within the X app, placed next to the Grok button for easy access.
Expansion details
Vertical video feed: A global presence
The vertical video feed feature was spotted by TechCrunch in a number of regions outside the US, including India, Australia, and parts of Europe.
However, the spokesperson clarified that this global rollout is still limited to iOS users.
Android users will have to wait a bit longer as the company has not yet disclosed a specific timeline for its launch on this platform.
Market strategy
X's vertical video feed: A strategic move amid TikTok uncertainty
The launch of X's vertical video feed in the US comes at a time when TikTok's future remains uncertain amid a possible ban.
The enforcement is currently on hold as President Donald Trump has pushed the deadline for TikTok to strike a deal to transfer some control to a US entity, if not complete divestment of its US operations, to protect national security interests.
Revenue generation
New revenue stream for X
The vertical video feed isn't just an entertainment feature but also a new way for X to make money.
The platform can show ads after users scroll through a few short videos, keeping them engaged with the content and driving ad impressions.
This strategy is similar to those used by other social networks like Instagram and TikTok, which have successfully used similar methods to boost their revenues.
Platform evolution
Platform's focus on video experiences
X has been gradually leaning toward video experiences. In 2024, the platform launched a standalone TV app to highlight videos from creators and organizations.
X also introduced a feature to scroll through short videos by tapping on a video in their timeline and swiping it up.
This continued focus on improving video content shows the platform's strategy to become a full-fledged social media network.