X launches a dedicated video tab amid TikTok drama
Elon Musk's social media platform, X, has introduced a dedicated video tab that lets you watch video content in a reel format.
This announcement comes as ByteDance-owned TikTok restores its services in the US after a nationwide ban imposed on January 19.
The video tab offers quick access to videos and live events. It puts X in a position to take on apps like Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.
X's humorous approach to feature rollout
you better not be making a dedicated video tab when I get home— X (@X) January 20, 2025
me: pic.twitter.com/ZbmLBmSbDp
User interface differs from competitors
The user interface of X's video tab stands out by placing likes, comments, shares, reposts, and more below the video, rather than on the right side in a vertical layout.
This design choice is in line with X's signature accents.
Users can browse a personalized feed of real-time recommended videos, including entertainment, news, sports, and more.
New feature currently limited to US
As per the platform's official account, the video tab is currently available only for users based in the US. It is expected to rollout in other regions later this year.