What's the story

Elon Musk's social media platform, X, has introduced a dedicated video tab that lets you watch video content in a reel format.

This announcement comes as ByteDance-owned TikTok restores its services in the US after a nationwide ban imposed on January 19.

The video tab offers quick access to videos and live events. It puts X in a position to take on apps like Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.