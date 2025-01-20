Bluesky introduces custom feed for vertical videos amid TikTok's woes
What's the story
Bluesky has added a custom feed for vertical videos, the kind that made TikTok a household name.
The new feature is available on the company's mobile app and is in line with an emerging trend among social media platforms.
The company said in a post, "We had to get in on the video action too — Bluesky now has custom feeds for video! Like any other feed, you can choose to pin these or not."
User customization
New feature allows users to customize their experience
The custom video feed feature can be accessed through the explore tab in the Bluesky app.
It comes with a section for trending videos, letting users scroll through content by swiping vertically.
Plus, you can pin this feed on your home screen or add it into your list of feeds for a more personalized experience.
Market impact
Bluesky's growth amid TikTok's service disruptions
The launch of Bluesky's custom video feed comes as TikTok is restoring services in US after a nationwide ban.
If you don't see the new feature, Bluesky has suggested restarting your app.
Amid the problems plaguing TikTok and other ByteDance apps like CapCut and Lemon8 in the US, Bluesky has seen tremendous growth with over 28 million users as of last weekend.
Competitive landscape
Other platforms capitalize on TikTok's challenges
Bluesky isn't the only one cashing in on the current market scenario. Elon Musk-owned X also introduced a dedicated video tab in the US.
Meanwhile, Instagram has introduced a new video editing app, Edits, as a competitor to CapCut.
All these developments point to an intensifying competition among social media platforms to keep users engaged.