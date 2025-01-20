What's the story

Bluesky has added a custom feed for vertical videos, the kind that made TikTok a household name.

The new feature is available on the company's mobile app and is in line with an emerging trend among social media platforms.

The company said in a post, "We had to get in on the video action too — Bluesky now has custom feeds for video! Like any other feed, you can choose to pin these or not."