What's the story

Instagram head Adam Mosseri has announced its new video editing software, Edits.

The announcement came on the same day when ByteDance-owned social media platform TikTok and video editing software CapCut, were removed from App Store and Play Store in the US.

"Now, there's a lot going on in the world right now and no matter what happens, we think it's our job to create the most compelling creative tools," Mosseri said during his announcement.