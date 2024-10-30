Summarize Simplifying... In short TikTok founder, Zhang, has become China's richest person with a net worth of $50B, thanks to a 30% surge in ByteDance's global revenue.

Despite facing legal issues in the US, TikTok continues to thrive, especially among young users.

Zhang's rise has reshaped China's billionaire landscape, surpassing the previous leader, bottled water tycoon Zhong Shanshan. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

TikTok founder Zhang Yiming leads 2024 Hurun China Rich List

TikTok founder becomes China's richest person with $50B net worth

By Akash Pandey 05:16 pm Oct 30, 202405:16 pm

What's the story Zhang Yiming, the 41-year-old co-founder of TikTok's parent company ByteDance, has been named China's richest person. Zhang's net worth has skyrocketed to an astonishing $49.3 billion, according to the 2024 Hurun China Rich List published yesterday. This financial achievement makes him the 18th person to have held the title since the first Hurun China Rich List was published 26 years ago.

Revenue surge

ByteDance's revenue growth fuels Zhang's wealth

Zhang's ascent to the top of China's rich list can be largely credited to a massive jump in ByteDance's global revenue. The company witnessed a 30% jump in its earnings last year, reaching $110 billion according to Hurun. Since its launch in May 2017, TikTok has taken the world by storm and emerged as a leading social media platform, especially among the youth.

Legal battles

TikTok faces legal challenges in the US

Despite its success, TikTok is currently battling a number of legal issues in the US, where it has nearly 200 million users. The platform is facing state and federal lawsuits over alleged failure to protect children using the app. ByteDance and TikTok are also fighting a law that could potentially ban the app nationwide if it doesn't separate its US operations.

Entrepreneurial path

Zhang's journey and ByteDance's portfolio

Zhang, who holds a 20% stake in ByteDance, co-founded the company with his college roommate Liang Rubo in Beijing in 2012. He stepped down as CEO in 2021 after turning ByteDance into a giant in China's tech industry. Apart from TikTok, ByteDance also owns Toutiao, a popular news app in China, and Douyin - TikTok's Chinese counterpart.

Wealth dynamics

Shifts in China's billionaire landscape

Zhang's rise has dethroned China's "bottled water king" Zhong Shanshan, who had been at the top for three years. Zhong's wealth fell 24% to $47.9 billion this year. The third spot is occupied by Tencent founder Pony Ma—the company behind China's popular messaging and payments platform WeChat. Notably, China's total number of billionaires has fallen to 753, down by 142 from last year. China has also lost over one-third of its billionaires since its 2021 peak of 1,185.