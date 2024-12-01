Summarize Simplifying... In short The Indian consulate in Chicago is seeking justice after a Telangana student, Sai Teja Nukarapu, was tragically killed during a robbery attempt, despite surrendering his money.

This incident follows closely on the heels of another Telangana student's accidental death in Atlanta due to a gun misfire.

This incident follows closely on the heels of another Telangana student's accidental death in Atlanta due to a gun misfire.

The consulate has pledged support to the bereaved families, echoing the sentiments of India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar.

Nukarapu had moved to the US four months ago

Indian consulate in Chicago seeks action after Telangana student killed

By Chanshimla Varah 11:52 am Dec 01, 2024

What's the story A 22-year-old Telangana student, Sai Teja Nukarapu, was shot dead outside a gas station in Chicago, United States, on Saturday (November 30). He was working at the gas station part-time. Nukarapu had moved to the US just four months ago to pursue an MBA at Concordia University, Wisconsin, after completing his BBA in India. Following the tragic death, the Consulate General of India in Chicago has demanded "immediate action against the culprits."

Indian authorities respond to student's murder

The consulate has also pledged to provide all necessary assistance to Nukarapu's family and friends. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar echoed these sentiments on X, stating he was "deeply grieved at this news." Talluri Srujan, Nukarapu's uncle, claimed that his nephew was shot by two African American suspects during a robbery attempt. "Yesterday, at 6:00pm according to American timings, Sai Teja was murdered by gunfire by African Americans in Chicago City," Srujan said.

Victim's uncle recounts tragic incident

He added that despite handing over the money to the robbers, they weren't satisfied and shot Nukarapu outside the store. This comes just days after another Indian student from Telangana, Aryan Reddy, died in Atlanta after an accidental gun misfire during his birthday celebration while trying to clean it. Reddy was a second-year student at Kansas State University in Atlanta, pursuing Master of Science.