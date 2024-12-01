Summarize Simplifying... In short A woman in Rajasthan, identified as Meena, was reportedly tied to a tree and tortured by a self-proclaimed exorcist and his accomplices, who branded her a 'witch'.

Despite reporting the incident to the police on November 27, action was only taken after a video of the ordeal was shared with local media.

The police have since detained one suspect for questioning and are working to apprehend the others involved.

The woman was tortured for two days

Branded 'witch,' Rajasthan woman tied to tree, tortured by 'exorcist'

By Chanshimla Varah 11:38 am Dec 01, 2024

What's the story In a shocking incident, a 50-year-old woman was tortured mercilessly after being branded a witch. Nandubai Meena, a resident of Rajasthan's Bundi region's Shahapura district, was tortured for two days by a self-styled exorcist and his accomplices to "free" her from an "evil spirit." According to PTI, Meena was tied to a tree, her hair chopped off, face blackened and tortured with a hot iron rod.

Investigation begins

Police action initiated after video clip emerges

The victim's family approached the police on November 27 (Wednesday), but alleged no action was taken. It was only after a video clip of the incident was shared with local media that police action was initiated. Deputy Superintendent of Police (Hindoli Circle) Ajit Meghwanshi confirmed Meena submitted a report on November 27 and returned home. "The police registered a case on Friday evening and detained Babulal for interrogation. Efforts are underway to apprehend the other accused," the officer stated.

Victim's account

Victim recounts harrowing ordeal in Devji Ka Istan

According to Meena, she visited Devji Ka Istan with her son on November 24 when the self-proclaimed exorcist Babulal Rager, Sonu Meena, Gori Devi, and others tortured her. She alleged that her hands were restrained by some eight to 10 people, including women, as the three hit her with a heated spear end and trimmed her hair. After spending a day tied to a tree, she was abandoned outside the village on the night of November 25.