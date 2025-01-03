What's the story

Elon Musk's satellite-based internet service, Starlink, is being used by terrorist groups in Manipur to circumvent government-imposed internet shutdowns, reported The Guardian.

The service, which is not yet licensed for use in India due to security concerns, is operational in Myanmar, which neighbors the state of Manipur.

The state has witnessed a deadly ethnic conflict since May 2023, prompting authorities to frequently and extensively blackout the internet.