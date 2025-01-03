Starlink internet—not operational in India—is being used in Manipur: Report
What's the story
Elon Musk's satellite-based internet service, Starlink, is being used by terrorist groups in Manipur to circumvent government-imposed internet shutdowns, reported The Guardian.
The service, which is not yet licensed for use in India due to security concerns, is operational in Myanmar, which neighbors the state of Manipur.
The state has witnessed a deadly ethnic conflict since May 2023, prompting authorities to frequently and extensively blackout the internet.
Unlicensed use
Starlink devices used during internet blackouts
Despite Musk's previous denial that Starlink is being used in Manipur, sources from armed groups and police have told The Guardian that these devices are active in multiple regions of the state.
The devices have been utilized by people and terrorist groups when the government has suspended mobile and broadband internet.
A leader of the People's Liberation Army of Manipur—a Meitei separatist terrorist outfit—disclosed that his outfit had used Starlink devices to access the internet inside Manipur during violence.
Unauthorized access
Security agencies confirm illegal use of Starlink
Officials from two separate security agencies operating in Manipur have confirmed that civilians and armed groups are using Starlink devices to illegally access the internet.
A senior police officer in Manipur told The Guardian, that "Our initial information suggests that Starlink indeed works in some areas of Manipur, particularly in some areas closer to the Myanmar border."
He further revealed their belief that a recently discovered Starlink device had been smuggled into India from Myanmar.
Previous incident
Starlink device found on seized boat
In December, the Indian Coast Guard had reported discovering a Starlink device on a boat they seized near the Andaman and Nicobar islands.
The boat was reportedly used for smuggling methamphetamine worth an estimated £3 billion.
Police believed the device was being used for navigation and internet access in Indian waters and had contacted Starlink for help in their investigation.
Regulatory hurdles
Fresh troubles for Musk and Starlink
Starlink is set to face new regulatory troubles in India as its satellite communication devices have reportedly ended up with terrorists and smugglers, raising concerns with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Department of Telecom (DoT).
The situation is further complicated by Starlink's refusal to share details of original buyers responsible for recent incidents, citing data privacy laws.
Alarmed by the use of illegal communication channels by unlawful groups, MHA has asked DoT to investigate and act swiftly.
Market expansion
Starlink's potential entry into India
Musk has said he wants to bring Starlink to India, a 1.4 billion-strong market.
Back in November 2024, the Indian government had confirmed that Starlink was seeking necessary security permissions.
However, telecoms including satellite internet are one of the most strictly regulated industries in India due to potential security threats and concerns about circumventing internet blackouts.