Colombian assassin 'The Doll' arrested for high-profile murders
A 23-year-old Colombian woman was arrested in Barrancabermeja, Colombia for her alleged involvement in several high-profile murders. Identified as Karen Julieth Ojeda Rodriguez, the woman, who goes by the alias "La Muneca" or "The Doll," is accused of orchestrating these killings on behalf of a gang called Los de la M. Rodriguez's arrest came after the assassination of her ex-boyfriend, Deyvy Jesus, on July 23 in Piedecuesta, Colombia.
Details of the assassination and arrests
According to police reports, Rodriguez lured Jesus under the pretense of resolving a financial dispute. When he arrived, two men allegedly killed him at Rodriguez's behest. Along with Rodriguez, police also arrested her accomplice Paula Valentina Joya Rueda, known as "Gorda Sicaria" or "Fat Hitwoman." Another accomplice identified as "Leopoldo" was also detained.
Seized weapons and investigation progress
At the time of arrest, police seized a revolver and a 9-millimeter caliber pistol from Rodriguez. Authorities are now investigating if these weapons were used in recent killings. Lieutenant Colonel Mauricio Herrara of the Magdalena Medio Police said with these arrests, "a period of calm has been created in the region." He added these actions mark progress in dismantling criminal structures responsible for recent homicides.
Rodriguez's criminal influence and arrest impact
Reportedly, Rodriguez led a small cadre of hitmen who terrorized rural regions in Colombia. According to the World Population Review, Bucaramanga, Colombia reports a homicide every three days. The arrests were captured on video and shared by Departamento de Policia Magdalena Medio on social media platform X. Rodriguez's arrest is seen as a significant step toward reducing crime and violence orchestrated by organized gangs in Colombia.