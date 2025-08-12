Netflix's 'Narnia' reboot comes with one major change

The upcoming Netflix film series, Narnia: The Magician's Nephew, directed by Greta Gerwig , will be set in 1955 instead of the original late 19th-century Victorian-era setting. This revelation comes from recent set photos shared by What's on Netflix . The movie is an adaptation of C.S. Lewis's The Chronicles of Narnia books and marks the first installment in a new series on Netflix.

Timeline changes Shift in timeline raises questions about impact on later stories The original novel, set in the summer of 1900, was named the first book in The Chronicles of Narnia series despite being published sixth. The film's 1955 setting could mean a significant shift in the franchise's timeline, affecting events in later stories such as The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe. This change is particularly notable since LWW is set during World War II, which started in 1939.

Set details Set photos reveal post-war 1950s Britain Set photos from Narnia: The Magician's Nephew show the area around Bank Station and the Royal Exchange transformed into a post-war 1950s Britain. The images also confirm that young actors have been cast as Digory Kirke and Polly Plummer, heightening anticipation for this adaptation.