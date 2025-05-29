Microsoft launches Copilot for Xbox app, helping you game better
What's the story
Microsoft has launched the beta version of its Copilot for Gaming experience in the Xbox app on iOS and Android.
The early version lets users ask questions about their favorite games, get links to more information, and receive answers based on their account details, play history, and achievements.
For instance, you could ask, "What's my gamer score, and can you give me some tips to raise it?" or "I love horror movies. Any suggestions for what game I should play?"
User experience
Copilot for Gaming: A 2nd screen experience
Xbox's Taylor O'Malley said this early version lets users access Copilot for Gaming on a second screen without distracting from the core gameplay experience.
Once you ask Copilot a question, it analyzes your player activity on Xbox and public information from Bing to formulate an answer.
Microsoft plans to enhance personalization and game assistance with proactive coaching in future updates.
Availability
Beta version now available in these countries
The beta version of Copilot for Gaming is available in English for players aged 18 and older in over 50 countries.
These include the US, India, Russia, Japan, Brazil, Australia, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Indonesia, Turkey, Canada, Israel, UAE, Philippines, and others.
Microsoft plans to expand this experience to more regions later on.
Features
Copilot for Gaming offers game recommendations, tips
The first version of Copilot for Gaming also provides game recommendations based on your play history and tips or guides about completing games.
It even has a customizable voice, just like Microsoft's main Copilot. The chatbot interface is also similar across both variants.
Microsoft envisions turning this Copilot into an AI gaming coach to guide players through games on Xbox consoles in the future.