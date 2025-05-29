What's the story

Microsoft has launched the beta version of its Copilot for Gaming experience in the Xbox app on iOS and Android.

The early version lets users ask questions about their favorite games, get links to more information, and receive answers based on their account details, play history, and achievements.

For instance, you could ask, "What's my gamer score, and can you give me some tips to raise it?" or "I love horror movies. Any suggestions for what game I should play?"