The Tianwen-2 spacecraft is heading to Kamo'oalewa, also known as 2016 HO3.

Discovered in 2016, the asteroid measures about 40-100 meters in diameter and orbits relatively close to Earth.

Known as a "living fossil," it contains ancient materials that could provide insights into the early formation of the Solar System.

China plans to return samples of this asteroid to Earth in 2027.

The mission will test several sampling techniques, including landing on the rocky body if the terrain permits.