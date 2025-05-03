What's the story

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has made a remarkable discovery, identifying the first planet known to orbit a dead star. This exoplanet, named WD 1856+534 b, is also the coldest one ever observed.

The findings offer new insights into planetary evolution during the final stages of a star's life cycle.

Mary Anne Limbach, an astronomer at the University of Michigan who led the new study, expressed her surprise at discovering such a cold planet.