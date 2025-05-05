What's the story

One of the most spectacular celestial events of the year, the Eta Aquariid meteor shower, is set to peak tonight.

During this time, the southern tropics will be treated to a dazzling display of cosmic dust.

The meteors, remnants from Halley's Comet or 1P/Halley which visits every 76 years, will appear bright as they enter our atmosphere.

For the best viewing experience, find a comfortable spot with an unobstructed view of the sky, preferably dark areas away from city lights.