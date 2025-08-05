Oval Test: Mohammed Siraj breaks this MS Dhoni record

Mohammed Siraj has surpassed former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni 's record for away Test wins as a player, as per ESPNcricinfo. The achievement comes after his stellar performance in the fifth and final Test against England at The Oval, which India won by a mere six runs. Siraj's match-winning figures of 9/190 helped level the five-match series 2-2.

Record breaker Siraj surpasses Dhoni's record With the win at The Oval, Siraj now has 12 away Test wins in his career, matching fellow pacer Jasprit Bumrah. However, he has surpassed former captain MS Dhoni who managed only 11 wins in his 48 Tests outside India. Rahul Dravid leads the list with 24 away Test wins out of 93 matches while Virat Kohli follows closely behind with 23 victories from 68 games.

Team player Tied with Azharuddin for most Test wins as player Siraj has been a part of 22 Test wins for India, equaling another former captain Mohammad Azharuddin. However, unlike Azharuddin who played 99 Tests for India, Siraj has played just 41, with 27 of them being overseas. He is now two wins ahead of Bumrah and four ahead of his current captain Shubman Gill.