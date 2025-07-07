Will Jofra Archer return for Lord's Test vs India? 

England﻿ captain Ben Stokes has hinted at the possible return of fast bowler Jofra Archer for the third Test against India. The match is scheduled to take place at Lord's Cricket Ground, starting on July 10. Archer was not included in the squad for the first Test at Headingley, Leeds, but was named in the squad for the second Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham. However, he did not make it to the playing XI.

Strategic consideration Stokes on managing Archer's workload Following a heavy 336-run defeat at Edgbaston, England may be forced to consider bringing back Archer, who recently made a comeback to First-Class cricket after nearly four years. Stokes said they have been managing Archer's workload carefully due to his injury concerns. "That'll be a decision we have to make, seeing how everyone comes together," Stokes said in the post-match press conference. "We've had him here this week to get around the group and build him up with his workloads."

Career stats Archer's Test career Archer, 30, has played just 13 Tests since his debut in 2019 and has taken 42 wickets. He has also registered three five-wicket hauls in his short but impressive career. Meanwhile, England have bolstered their squad for the third Test against India by adding pacer Gus Atkinson. The fast bowler had missed the first two Tests of this series due to a hamstring injury he suffered during England's one-off Test against Zimbabwe in May.