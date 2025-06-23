Jofra Archer takes First-Class wicket after four years: Key stats
What's the story
During the ongoing County Championship match, star England speedster Jofra Archer took his maiden wicket in First-Class cricket in over four years. He dismissed Durham's Emilio Gay for Sussex at the Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street, on June 23. The wicket was a major breakthrough for Sussex after they were bowled out for 361 in their first innings. Notably, the match marked Archer's return to red-ball cricket since May 2021.
Comeback story
First-class game after four years
Before the ongoing match, Archer had not played a First-Class match in four years (May 2021). His last Test appearance was against India in February 2021. Following a string of injuries, England have been slowly re-introducing him into international cricket with white-ball matches. He was earlier ruled out of the West Indies ODI series with a thumb injury. The team hopes Archer will be part of their bowling attack for ongoing India Test series going forward.
Career
A look at his red-ball career
Archer hogged the limelight in his debut Test series, the 2019 Ashes in England. He troubled the Australian batters with his fearsome bouncers. However, he has managed to play just 13 Tests ever since, taking 42 wickets at an average of 31.04. His tally includes 3 fifers. Notably, Archer snapped up 2 six-wicket hauls in the 2019 Ashes. Overall, he has taken 180-plus wickets at around 25 in First-Class cricket.