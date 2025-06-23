Jofra Archer takes First-Class wicket after four years: Key stats

Comeback story

First-class game after four years

Before the ongoing match, Archer had not played a First-Class match in four years (May 2021). His last Test appearance was against India in February 2021. Following a string of injuries, England have been slowly re-introducing him into international cricket with white-ball matches. He was earlier ruled out of the West Indies ODI series with a thumb injury. The team hopes Archer will be part of their bowling attack for ongoing India Test series going forward.