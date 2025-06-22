Jasprit Bumrah dismisses Joe Root for 10th time in Tests

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah ended Joe Root 's stay at the crease in the 47th over of England's innings on Day 2 of the 1st Test match at Headingley, Leeds. Root was on 28 and had shared an 80-run stand alongside Ollie Pope, who just completed his 9th Test ton. Bumrah got Root right after Pope completed his hundred as England got reduced to 206/3.

Information Bumrah gets Root A poor dab shot from Root ended his stay. He fiddled with a back of a length delivery outside off stump, but the angle of Bumrah did the trick. The ball seamed away off the pitch with some bounce and forced an edge.

Numbers 6 dismissals on English soil for Root against Bumrah As per ESPNcricinfo, across 25 Test innings, Root owns 290 runs versus Bumrah at an average of 29. Bumrah has bowled 570 balls and owns 10 dismissals against the batter. On English soil, Root has fallen prey to Bumrah on six occasions across 16 innings. He owns 206 runs against Bumrah in England at 34.

Do you know? Joint-2nd-most dismissals against Root Bumrah has equaled Aussie pacer Josh Hazlewood in terms of dismissing Root 10 times in Tests. Meanwhile, Aussie skipper Pat Cummins has got Root out the most times. He has 11 dismissals across 31 innings.