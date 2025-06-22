Joe Root surpasses Tendulkar to accomplish this England-India Test record

England's Joe Root has overtaken India's legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar to become the highest run-scorer in India-England Test matches played in England. The record was broken during Day 2 of the first Test of the five-match series at Headingley Cricket Ground, Leeds. Root scored 28 runs off 58 balls against India on Saturday, taking his tally to 1,602 runs in Tests against India on English soil.

Record-breaking feat Root surpasses Tendulkar's tally As per ESPNcricinfo, Root's achievement comes as he surpassed Tendulkar's long-standing record of 1,575 runs in England at 54.31. The Indian batting maestro had achieved this feat in 17 Tests with four centuries to his name. Meanwhile, the likes of Rahul Dravid (1,376), Alastair Cook (1,196), and Sunil Gavaskar (1,152) trail Root and Tendulkar on this elite list.

Stats Dissecting Root's numbers vs India at home Root's Test numbers against India are simply sensational at home as the tally reads 1,602 runs from 16 Tests at an average of 72.81. Only Australia's Ricky Ponting (1,893) owns more Test runs against India at home. Root's tally of seven Test tons against India at home is the joint-most for a batter. He shares the top spot with Ponting and Australia's Steve Smith. Meanwhile, the England star also boasts five Test fifties against India at home.

Root vs India Most Test runs vs India Playing his 31st Test against India, Root has raced to 2,874 runs at an average of 57.48 No other batter owns more than 2,600 runs against India in this format. Meanwhile, Root's record includes 10 centuries and 11 half-centuries. Root has overall raced to 13,034 runs from 154 Test matches. He averages 50.71 with the help of 36 tons and 65 fifties. He is fifth in terms of most runs in Test cricket history.