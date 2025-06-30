2nd Test: Joe Root eyes this historic milestone against India

Joe Root is on the verge of becoming the first player in history to complete 3,000 runs against India in Test matches. He needs just 73 runs to accomplish the milestone in the second Test of the series at Edgbaston, Birmingham, starting on July 3. As Root has been a thorn for India, the visitors will look to contain him. Here are further details.

Career stats Root is already the leading run-scorer against India in Tests As per ESPNcricinfo, Root has scored a whopping 2,927 runs against India across 31 Tests at 58.54. He is already the leading run-scorer against India in this format, ahead of legends like Ricky Ponting (2,555 runs) and Alastair Cook (2,431 runs). Root owns 10 tons and 12 half-centuries against India in the format. Only Australia's Steve Smith (11) owns more Test hundreds against India.

DYK Can Root go past Ponting? Root's Test numbers against India are also sensational at home as the tally reads 1,655 runs from 15 Tests at an average of 75.22. Only Australia's Ricky Ponting (1,893) owns more Test runs against India at home. Root's tally of seven Test tons against India at home is the joint-most for a batter. He shares the top spot with Ponting and Australia's Steve Smith. Meanwhile, the England star also boasts six Test fifties against India at home.

Information Here are his Test numbers Last month, Root became the fastest player to complete 13,000 Test runs in terms of matches taken. He needed 153 matches to get the mark. The batter will enter the second Test against India with 13,087 runs in 154 games. He averages 50.92 with the help of 36 tons and 66 fifties.