2nd Test: Joe Root eyes this historic milestone against India
What's the story
Joe Root is on the verge of becoming the first player in history to complete 3,000 runs against India in Test matches. He needs just 73 runs to accomplish the milestone in the second Test of the series at Edgbaston, Birmingham, starting on July 3. As Root has been a thorn for India, the visitors will look to contain him. Here are further details.
Career stats
Root is already the leading run-scorer against India in Tests
As per ESPNcricinfo, Root has scored a whopping 2,927 runs against India across 31 Tests at 58.54. He is already the leading run-scorer against India in this format, ahead of legends like Ricky Ponting (2,555 runs) and Alastair Cook (2,431 runs). Root owns 10 tons and 12 half-centuries against India in the format. Only Australia's Steve Smith (11) owns more Test hundreds against India.
DYK
Can Root go past Ponting?
Root's Test numbers against India are also sensational at home as the tally reads 1,655 runs from 15 Tests at an average of 75.22. Only Australia's Ricky Ponting (1,893) owns more Test runs against India at home. Root's tally of seven Test tons against India at home is the joint-most for a batter. He shares the top spot with Ponting and Australia's Steve Smith. Meanwhile, the England star also boasts six Test fifties against India at home.
Information
Here are his Test numbers
Last month, Root became the fastest player to complete 13,000 Test runs in terms of matches taken. He needed 153 matches to get the mark. The batter will enter the second Test against India with 13,087 runs in 154 games. He averages 50.92 with the help of 36 tons and 66 fifties.
More feats
Root eyes these records as well
Root is currently the leading run-scorer in ICC World Test Championship history (5,624). In the ongoing series against India, he could become the first player to score 6,000 runs in this prestigious championship. He could also go past Ponting's tally of 13,378 runs and become the second-highest run-scorer in Test cricket history. Currently, Jacques Kallis (13,289) and Rahul Dravid (13,288) are also ahead of him. Sachin Tendulkar leads with 15,921 runs.