How has India's Test side fared at Headingley?
What's the story
A young Team India is set to take on hosts England in a five-match Test series, starting June 20.
The iconic Headingley in Leeds will host the series opener. As of now, India have won two Tests on this historic ground.
India's last Test appearance at Headingley was during their 2021 tour.
Have a look at their Test record in Leeds.
Stats
Two wins in seven Tests
Between 1952 and 2021, India have played seven Tests at Headingley, as per ESPNcricinfo.
The visitors have won two and lost four matches here, with a solitary game ending in a draw.
Notably, India lost their first three Tests at this venue (1952, 1959, and 1967).
While the 1979 Test was drawn, India won in 1986 and 2002.
1986
India's maiden Test win at Headingley
India claimed their first-ever Test win at Headingley back in 1986 under the leadership of Kapil Dev.
Batting first, India racked up 272 on the back of Dilip Vengsarkar's 61. England were bowled out for 102 thereafter, with Roger Binny taking a fifer.
Vengsarkar's incredible second-innings ton powered India to 237. They successfully defended the target of 407, bowling England out for 128.
2002
Innings victory under Sourav Ganguly
It took India 16 long years to secure their next and only other Test win at Headingley.
The Sourav Ganguly-led Team India hammered the hosts by an innings and 46 runs.
Tons from Rahul Dravid (148), Sachin Tendulkar (193), and Ganguly (128) drove India to a mammoth 628/8d.
England perished for 273 and 309 to concede an innings defeat.
Information
India lost under Virat Kohli in 2021
Nearly two decades later, Virat Kohli's India suffered an innings defeat to England at Headingley. India lost the 2021 Leeds Test by an innings and 76 runs. They were bowled out for 78 (1st innings), their lowest Test score at Headingley.