What's the story

India's head coach Gautam Gambhir is all set to rejoin the national team in England on June 17, as per Times of India.

He had left for India last week due to a family medical emergency.

The first Test of the five-match series will begin on June 20.

During his absence, assistant coaches Sitanshu Kotak, Ryan ten Doeschate, and Morne Morkel took charge of the team for a four-day intra-squad game against India A in Beckenham.