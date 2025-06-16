Gautam Gambhir set to rejoin Team India in England: Details
What's the story
India's head coach Gautam Gambhir is all set to rejoin the national team in England on June 17, as per Times of India.
He had left for India last week due to a family medical emergency.
The first Test of the five-match series will begin on June 20.
During his absence, assistant coaches Sitanshu Kotak, Ryan ten Doeschate, and Morne Morkel took charge of the team for a four-day intra-squad game against India A in Beckenham.
Return details
Gambhir's return ahead of England Tests
Gambhir's return comes as he and newly appointed captain Shubman Gill were facing several selection challenges for the five-Test series against England.
The retirement of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma has left major gaps in the batting order.
There are also tough decisions to make in the bowling department, with one among Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, or Prasidh Krishna likely to miss out along with a possible omission between all-rounders Shardul Thakur and Nitish Reddy.
Information
Here's why Gambhir returned home
According to RevSportz, Gambhir, had cut short his stay in England as his mother, Seema, suffered a heart attack on June 11. She was taken to a hospital in New Delhi for treatment.
Tribute
Homage to Ahmedabad plane crash victims
Meanwhile, the Indian team paid homage to the victims of the Ahmedabad plane crash by wearing black armbands and observing a minute's silence on the first morning of their match.
This was done in respect for those who lost their lives in the tragic incident.
The gesture shows that even amid intense competition, sportsmanship and humanity remain at the forefront of Team India's values.