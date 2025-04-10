What's the story

Astronomers have long speculated about the existence of a ninth planet lurking in the outer reaches of our solar system.

Dubbed "Planet Nine," this hypothetical celestial body is believed to influence the orbits of distant, small objects beyond Neptune.

Despite years of searching, Planet Nine has remained elusive, hidden in the vast expanse of space.

Now, the imminent activation of the Vera C. Rubin Observatory in Chile offers renewed hope for its discovery.