Apple's next update for iPhones will be called 'iOS 26'
What's the story
Apple is planning to change the naming convention of its software updates.
According to Bloomberg, the tech giant will skip the iOS 19 moniker during next week's WWDC event and instead go with "iOS 26."
The shift is part of a revised year-based naming strategy that Apple hopes will bring consistency to its branding and reduce confusion among customers and developers.
Update details
Apple's software updates to follow new naming convention
Along with iOS 26, Apple will also unveil other software versions under this new naming scheme.
These include macOS 26 (instead of macOS 16), iPadOS 26 (instead of iPadOS 19), watchOS 26 (instead of watchOS 12), tvOS 26 (instead of tvOS 19), and visionOS 26 (instead of visionOS 3).
The move is part of a larger plan to unify all its platforms in terms of both naming and design.
Branding consistency
Apple's new naming strategy aims to reduce confusion
The new year-based naming strategy is aimed at reducing the confusion that often comes with similar version numbers across Apple's platforms.
For instance, iOS 18, macOS 15, and watchOS 12 have numbers that are close enough to cause some confusion.
By adopting a consistent year-based system, Apple hopes to make it easier for customers and developers alike to keep track of software updates.
Industry influence