Google Photos gains several new AI features on 10th anniversary
What's the story
Google Photos, a dedicated platform for preserving memories, is celebrating its 10th anniversary.
To mark this milestone, Google has announced a major redesign of the app's editor.
The revamped editor will offer a new full-screen viewer and AI-powered suggestions to help users enhance their photos more efficiently.
These suggestions will leverage multiple AI editing tools available on Google Photos for quick edits.
Enhanced features
New editor to offer AI-powered suggestions
The new editor will also let users tap on specific parts of a photo to get AI editing suggestions.
This way, if you're interested in enhancing a particular part of a photo, you can get the right tools for that.
The update will be available for Android users in June and iOS users later this year.
Sharing made easy
Google Photos introduces QR code sharing
Along with the editor update, Google is also introducing QR code sharing for Google Photos albums.
This feature will allow users to generate QR codes that can be scanned by people nearby to view or add pictures to an album.
The company even suggests printing these codes for physical group settings where everyone can contribute their photos.
User control
Now you can hide people and pets
Google has also added a feature to let users hide certain people or places from their Memories.
To use this, you have to go to Photos > Settings > Preferences > Memories and select the dates, people, or even pets you want to hide.
This way, you won't be reminded of sad moments or moments of longing in your Memories.
User base
Google Photos boasts impressive user statistics
Google has also shared some impressive numbers about its Photos app.
The company says that the app has around 1.5 billion users every month and over nine trillion photos and videos stored on it.
This shows just how popular and widely used Google Photos is as a platform for storing and sharing memories.