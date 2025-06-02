Microsoft will spend $400M on AI, cloud computing in Switzerland
What's the story
Microsoft has announced a $400 million investment in Switzerland.
The tech giant revealed the decision during a meeting between Swiss Economy Minister Guy Parmelin and its Vice Chairman Brad Smith in Bern.
The investment will be used to build up Microsoft's cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure in the country.
Infrastructure development
Expansion of data centers in Switzerland
The investment shall be used to expand and upgrade Microsoft's four data centers located near Geneva and Zurich.
This move comes as a response to the rising demand for AI and cloud computing services in Switzerland.
The expansion will not only cater to existing customers but also attract new ones, ensuring that all data remains within Swiss borders—a key requirement for industries such as healthcare and finance.
Strategic initiatives
Microsoft to enhance partnerships and training efforts
Along with the infrastructure development, Microsoft also plans to strengthen its partnership with small and medium-sized companies.
The tech giant will ramp up its training efforts to help people use AI and digital tools effectively.
"Switzerland has created one of the world's leading innovation ecosystems, blending world-class research with real-world applications," Smith said while announcing this strategic move.