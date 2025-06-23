iPhone 17 to adopt this tech common in Android flagships

Apple 's upcoming iPhone 17 series is rumored to come with a vapor chamber cooling system, according to a leak by Majin Bu. If true, this would be the first time Apple has used such technology in its smartphones. Currently, iPhones use passive cooling methods that rely on the metal and glass of their bodies to dissipate heat. However, under heavy use, these devices can overheat and show warnings asking users to cool them down.

Technology shift How does a vapor chamber cooling system work? The vapor chamber cooling system is already being used in many Android phones to dissipate heat during heavy use, like gaming. The process involves a chamber of liquid absorbing heat from the device and evaporating it. The vapor then moves across the device's plate and cools back into a liquid, redistributing and dissipating heat more effectively. This would be a major upgrade over Apple's current passive cooling methods for iPhones.

Design evolution Vapor chamber cooling may be limited to Pro models The rumor of Apple adopting vapor chamber cooling for the iPhone 17 has been around for some time. TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo first suggested this in August 2024, speculating that the tech would only be used in the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max models. The new leak also suggests that Apple will use a heat-spreading metal plate across the device to help with heat management.