31 workers trapped after LA tunnel collapse rescued in 1hr

Emergency response

Fire department's swift response

More than 100 LAFD personnel responded to the scene, including members of the Urban Search and Rescue team, who had been properly trained and prepared to conduct tight space tunnel rescues. Some workers who were separated inside the tunnel had to climb over a 12- to 15-foot pile of loose soil to reach their colleagues on the other side. Around 9:20pm, all 31 personnel were safely extracted and accounted for.