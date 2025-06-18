Air India flight canceled? Here's how to track ticket refund
What's the story
Air India recently witnessed a spate of international flight cancellations, disrupting travel plans for many.
This follows the tragic crash of AI-171 in Ahmedabad last week, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner en route to London that killed 241 of the 242 people on board.
The airline has since ramped up operational inspections and technological checks in light of these incidents.
Flight cancelations
At least 7 international flights have been canceled
As of Tuesday, at least seven international flights from Delhi and Mumbai have been canceled or rendered non-operational.
The situation was further aggravated by bad weather conditions in Delhi, which led to diversions and cancellations from both Delhi and Mumbai airports.
Air India took to social media platform X to inform passengers about the disruptions caused by inclement weather conditions in Delhi.
Refund tracking
How to check flight refund status
Passengers affected by these cancellations can track their ticket refund status on Air India's official website.
To do this, they need to visit the customer support portal and click on 'status check on pending refund.'
After entering the necessary details and submitting them, passengers will be able to know about their pending refunds.
Refund request
Requesting a refund
Passengers can also request a refund for their canceled flights through Air India's website or mobile app.
They need to visit the 'manage booking' section and navigate to the refund option.
However, if tickets were purchased from a travel agent or another online portal, passengers must contact the respective agent for refunds.
Refund policy
Things to consider
Air India accepts refund applications up to two years from the date of issuance of the flight ticket.
However, passengers are advised to note that additional charges may apply when rescheduling flights, depending on factors like fare type and route of existing/new bookings.
If a flight was canceled by Air India and passengers choose the self-service re-accommodation option to reschedule their flight, no additional charges will be incurred as it is a free service.
Processing time
Airline usually takes 7-10 business days to process requests
Air India usually takes 7-10 business days to process refund requests. However, delays may occur due to complications in bookings such as incorrect payment methods or inactive bank accounts.
If a passenger doesn't receive their refund even after 15-20 business days, they can raise their concern on Air India's customer support portal using their case ID.