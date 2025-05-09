Chandigarh receives air warning for possible drone attack; sirens sounded
What's the story
Air sirens went off in Chandigarh on Friday morning after the local Air Force Station issued a warning about a possible aerial strike from Pakistan.
Everyone has been advised to stay indoors and away from balconies.
The alert comes after India successfully foiled multiple missile and drone strikes from Pakistan on military stations and cities late Thursday night.
Military escalation
Resumption of firing and civilian casualties
Per NDTV, firing along the Line of Control (LoC) resumed early Friday morning, as Pakistani troops targeted areas including Kupwara and Uri.
The Indian Army effectively retaliated to the provocations.
The Indian Navy also launched strikes in the Arabian Sea last night against several locations in Pakistan in retaliation for Islamabad's missile and drone attacks across India.
This comes after 16 civilians, including three women and five children, were killed in Pakistani shelling on Thursday.
Safety measures
Blackouts and school closures amid rising tensions
As the conflict continued to escalate, blackouts were imposed overnight in Jammu, Srinagar and several other cities.
Punjab witnessed a complete blackout till 5am today. Rajasthan also imposed blackouts in Bikaner, Jodhpur and Barmer.
In view of the situation, all schools in Punjab's six border districts have been closed, as well as schools in Chandigarh till Saturday.
Event cancelations
IPL match called off; US maintains neutrality
The escalating conflict has also hit sporting events.
The IPL match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals scheduled at Dharamshala stadium was called off as a precautionary measure.
Responding to the situation, US Vice President JD Vance urged both India and Pakistan to de-escalate but said the conflict is not America's business.