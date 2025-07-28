Why did 25 IPS officers visit Aamir's residence? Find out
Aamir Khan recently made headlines after a video of multiple police vehicles leaving his Bandra residence went viral. The sighting of around 25 IPS officers led to speculation about their purpose, with some even suggesting that Khan was working on a security-related project. The mystery has now been solved. A member of Khan's team revealed, "The IPS trainees of the current batch had requested a meeting with him, and Aamir Khan hosted them at his residence."
25 IPS officers arrive at #AamirKhan's house for a meeting at Bandra.📍#AamirKhanfans #AamirKhanfc pic.twitter.com/nKbvb4TOe3— Take One Filmy (@TakeOneFilmy) July 27, 2025
Interestingly, Khan has been meeting with batches of IPS trainees for years. His 1999 film Sarfarosh, where he played an honest cop, has left a lasting impression on many young officers. Earlier this year, Khan revealed, "Whenever I meet a police constable, they always say how they love this film. How real it feels." "That's the strength of the script and John [Matthew Matthan] as a director. He kept it as real as possible."
Khan recently returned to the silver screen with Sitaare Zameen Par, which received mostly positive reviews. The movie has reportedly earned around ₹165 crore at the Indian box office. An announcement regarding upcoming projects under Aamir Khan Productions is also expected soon. On the acting front, Khan will next be seen in a cameo role in Coolie opposite Rajinikanth and will also collaborate with director Lokesh Kanagaraj on a new film.