Why did 25 IPS officers visit Aamir's residence? Find out

Film influence

Impact of 'Sarfarosh' on IPS trainees

Interestingly, Khan has been meeting with batches of IPS trainees for years. His 1999 film Sarfarosh, where he played an honest cop, has left a lasting impression on many young officers. Earlier this year, Khan revealed, "Whenever I meet a police constable, they always say how they love this film. How real it feels." "That's the strength of the script and John [Matthew Matthan] as a director. He kept it as real as possible."