Can 'Saiyaara' title track top Spotify's Global 50 chart?
What's the story
The title track of the Bollywood film Saiyaara has made history by becoming the first Indian song to top Spotify's Global Viral 50 chart. Sung by Faheem Abdullah and composed by Tanishk Bagchi, the song has surpassed international artists like Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, BLACKPINK, and Sabrina Carpenter. The film is produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by Mohit Suri. At the time of writing, however, the song had come down to the second spot.
Composer's reaction
Bagchi celebrated the milestone
Bagchi took to Instagram to celebrate the milestone. He wrote, "We did it. Saiyaara is now #1 on Global Viral Spotify. This moment belongs to every heartbeat behind the song." He also thanked Suri, lyricist Irshad Kamil, and Abdullah. "Indian music isn't rising. It's already flying. Saiyaara is the proof." Not only this, the title track is rising on the Spotify Global Top 50 chart as well. Currently, it stands at the fourth spot. It might become No. 1 soon.
Film's success
'Saiyaara' stars Ahaan, Aneet; film crossed ₹200 crore mark
The film Saiyaara, headlined by newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, is rewriting box office records. It opened with a staggering ₹21 crore on its first day, the highest-ever collection for a debutant-led film. Within just eight days, it crossed the ₹200 crore mark with packed shows continuing to dominate theaters. The film tells the story of Vaani Batra, an aspiring writer, and Krish Kapoor, who dreams of becoming a singing sensation.