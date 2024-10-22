Summarize Simplifying... In short Spotify has introduced a new feature, 'Create Cover Art', currently in beta and available in 65 global markets.

This tool allows users to personalize their playlist covers with unique effects, text, and stickers, accessible through the ellipsis menu on the mobile app.

This feature adds a creative touch to your music experience, making your playlists visually appealing.

The feature is rolling out in 65 countries

Spotify rolls out in-app cover art maker for playlists

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:33 pm Oct 22, 202407:33 pm

What's the story Spotify has added a new feature to let users personalize their playlist covers within the app. The latest addition from the audio streaming platform, called 'Create Cover Art,' offers a range of tools to customize images. These include cropping them into different shapes like hearts and stars, and setting them against backgrounds of your choice.

Feature details

It offers diverse customization options

The 'Create Cover Art' feature also offers an effects toolset with options like fish-eye and radial blur. You can add text to your images with different typefaces, and even apply these effects on the text itself for a unique look. Plus, there is a selection of stickers to further personalize your playlist covers.

Global launch

The feature is now available in beta

Spotify has launched the 'Create Cover Art' feature in its beta form, rolling it out to 65 markets worldwide. To access it, you'll have to head over to the ellipsis (...) context menu on one of your playlists on the mobile app. From there, you can select "Create Cover Art" from the options that show up.