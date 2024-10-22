Spotify rolls out in-app cover art maker for playlists
Spotify has added a new feature to let users personalize their playlist covers within the app. The latest addition from the audio streaming platform, called 'Create Cover Art,' offers a range of tools to customize images. These include cropping them into different shapes like hearts and stars, and setting them against backgrounds of your choice.
It offers diverse customization options
The 'Create Cover Art' feature also offers an effects toolset with options like fish-eye and radial blur. You can add text to your images with different typefaces, and even apply these effects on the text itself for a unique look. Plus, there is a selection of stickers to further personalize your playlist covers.
The feature is now available in beta
Spotify has launched the 'Create Cover Art' feature in its beta form, rolling it out to 65 markets worldwide. To access it, you'll have to head over to the ellipsis (...) context menu on one of your playlists on the mobile app. From there, you can select "Create Cover Art" from the options that show up.