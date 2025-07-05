'Smutty video...': Sona Mohapatra slams Shefali's 'Kaanta Laga,' sparks backlash

Singer Sona Mohapatra has landed in controversy due to her recent post about the iconic song Kaanta Laga. The original version was composed by R.D. Burman, with lyrics by Majrooh Sultanpuri and vocals by Lata Mangeshkar . It was later remixed in 2002, featuring model-actor Shefali Jariwala . Mohapatra's post comes days after Jariwala's untimely death at 42.

Controversy Mohapatra calls out the 'Kaanta Laga' directors After Jariwala's death, directors Vinay Sapru and Radhika Rao announced they would never make a sequel to Kaanta Laga. In response, Mohapatra wrote on Instagram, "Three legends created Kaanta Laga. Composer, lyricist and singer." "This utterly misplaced 'retirement' by people calling themselves 'makers' to get some PR out of a death, nothing less." "These two only created a smutty video with a remix with a 19-year-old. RIP & all for the 42-year-old lady but legacy???"

Twitter Post Here's what the singer said 3 Legends created KAANTA LAGA.Composer,lyricist & singer; RD Burman, Majrooh Sultanpuri,Lata Mangeshkar & this utterly misplaced ‘retirement’ by people who created a smutty video with its remix a 19 yr old. (no permissions from legends required ). RIP & all but this, #India ? pic.twitter.com/RiHuMjUh50 — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) July 4, 2025

Backlash 'She's always whining about something': Reddit slams Mohapatra Mohapatra's post was met with backlash on Reddit. One user wrote, "She's always whining about something. No wonder her career didn't go anywhere despite being a talented singer." Another commented, "Accept it or not Sona, the Kaanta Laga girl will always be more famous than you." While another pointed out, "This is actually so insensitive and hurtful for her close one. Also, there is no need to be rude to a person who is no longer here to defend herself."

Additional criticism Many slammed Mohapatra for referring to Jariwala as '42-year-old lady' Several people were particularly offended by Mohapatra's refusal to name Jariwala and just referring to her as a "42-year-old lady" in the post. One user commented, "She can't even say her name?! This woman is always salty about something, especially things that don't concern her. She needs to get a life." Another added that her comment "reeks of classic elitism where dance is portrayed as a lesser art form."

Response Mohapatra's response to the backlash On Saturday, Mohapatra reacted to the backlash on her Instagram Stories, saying, "To all those trolling me about being insensitive, we are okay with RD Burman, Lata Mangeshkar, Majrooh Sultanputi, legends of our musical heritage fading & getting disconnected from their creations?" "We are OK with Paid PR to milk someone's death? Calling yourself the makers of Kaanta Laga is okay when you are just the makers of a remix video?"