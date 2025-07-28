Will Glenn Maxwell continue to open for Australia in T20Is? 

Glenn Maxwell has said that his stint as an opener in the ongoing T20I series against West Indies will be short-lived. The Australian all-rounder made the statement while hinting at Travis Head 's probable return for the home series against South Africa in August. Maxwell had batted at No. 5 in the first game of this series, one position below his usual No. 4 spot, to give Cameron Green a chance at second drop.

Role change Maxwell's unexpected promotion Maxwell was promoted to open for just the fourth time in his career when Tim David returned from injury for game two. This was after Head was rested and back-up opener Matthew Short got injured. The decision to promote Maxwell came as Australia expected a lot of spin in the powerplay. However, both teams have avoided spin bowlers at the small Warner Park in St Kitts, unlike Jamaica where they were expected.

Batting stats Opening scores and expected batting order Maxwell recorded scores worth 145 not out, 66, and 8 in his previous T20Is while opening the batting. He returned scores of 12 off 10, 20 off seven, and 47 off 18 in the ongoing series. Despite his good performances, he doesn't expect to continue in this role beyond this series with Head likely to partner skipper Mitchell Marsh going forward. Josh Inglis looks settled at No.3 in the batting order.

Team dynamics Maxwell praises Marsh, Inglis Maxwell said he has enjoyed opening but expects Travis Head to return at the top. "It's been great fun being at the top, but I'm sure I'm just warming Heady's seat until he's back," Maxwell said. He also praised Mitchell Marsh's captaincy and Josh Inglis's performance at No.3. "We've got some unbelievable power hitting at the moment, we've seen some guys really put their hand up - Tim David, Mitch Marsh and Cameron Green - throughout the middle," he added.