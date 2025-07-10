Delhi double murder: Man arrested for killing ex-partner, infant

A gruesome double murder in Delhi 's Majnu Ka Tila has shocked the nation. The prime suspect, 27-year-old Nikhil, was arrested on Wednesday from Haldwani in Uttarakhand after allegedly killing his former live-in partner Sonal (22) and a six-month-old baby girl, who was Durgesh's daughter. The motive behind this brutal crime was Nikhil's suspicion of Sonal's infidelity and revenge against Durgesh, whom he blamed for the abortion of his unborn child, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia.

Fleeing suspect Nikhil fled toward Nepal via Banbasa border After committing the crime, Nikhil fled toward Nepal via the Banbasa border. He boarded a train to Ranikhet but got off midway in Bareilly, police said. He then reached Haldwani by hitchhiking with strangers. In Haldwani, he contacted a man named Rahul through another person's phone, who took him to a nearby village and arranged temporary accommodation for him.

Relationship history Here's what happened before the murder According to the police, Nikhil and Sonal met in Haldwani in 2023 and entered a relationship. In 2024, they had a child together but sold the baby for ₹2 lakh as they weren't married. After selling their first child, they shifted to Wazirabad in Delhi, where Nikhil suspected Sonal of having an affair with his friend Durgesh. The couple often fought over this suspicion.

Murder scene How Nikhil was arrested On the day of the incident, Nikhil purportedly went to Durgesh's house, where Sonal was living. An argument ensued, and he attacked her with a surgical blade. He also killed Durgesh's infant daughter as an act of revenge against Durgesh, whom he blamed for the abortion of his own unborn child. After committing these crimes, Nikhil fled toward Nepal but was arrested near Sangam Cinema by police acting on a tip-off while trying to collect money for his escape.